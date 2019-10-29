DAGCO Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $311.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

