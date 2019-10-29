Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of DJCO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $192.83 and a 1-year high of $289.40.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Daily Journal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

