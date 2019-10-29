Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DDAIF. UBS Group raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

