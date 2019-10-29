Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 255.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $2,868,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

