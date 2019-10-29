Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danone in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Danone has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.