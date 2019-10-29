DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 270.42% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

