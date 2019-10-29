Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Dawson Geophysical to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts expect Dawson Geophysical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DWSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

