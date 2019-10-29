DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on November 14th

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 396,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

