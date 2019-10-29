DDKoin Market Cap Reaches $11.51 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $77,900.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00071156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00216172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.01482945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00116900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.