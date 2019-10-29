Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,004 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 751,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 30,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. 2,898,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,960. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

