Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 681,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Denny’s news, SVP Robert P. Verostek sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $106,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $82,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DENN. CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

