Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.30 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.92.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.47 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The stock has a market cap of $829.33 million and a P/E ratio of -80.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

