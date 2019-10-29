Deutsche Bank Lowers Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Shares of IR traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. 3,194,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,695. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 54.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.6% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

