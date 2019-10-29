Deutsche Bank Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FITB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.41.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,026. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.