DEX Trading Up 9.8% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00215928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.01521045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00112412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.