Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of DBD traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,068,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,120. The stock has a market cap of $739.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,217,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after buying an additional 338,397 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 630,472 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 397,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.