Dignity Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Dignity has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $64,673.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dignity has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Dignity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dignity

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

