Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,777.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,767.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,843.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $871.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.