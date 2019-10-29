Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 847,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 211,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.