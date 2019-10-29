Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), approximately 65 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

