Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI) Shares Up 0.6%

Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.99, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 20.00% of Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

