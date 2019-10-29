Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.37 million during the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 220.81%.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

DVCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.