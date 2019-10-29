Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 53,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.