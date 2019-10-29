Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.28. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $15.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

