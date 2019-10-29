Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.93%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DFIN opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.88. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 107,128 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $1,216,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

