Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.08-2.12 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

