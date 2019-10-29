Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 188,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

BAC opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

