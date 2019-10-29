Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DexCom by 359.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,574,000 after purchasing an additional 944,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

In other news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 11,686 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,751,263.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,014 shares of company stock worth $14,608,576. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.43 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

