Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $130.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.6346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.