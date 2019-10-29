Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 668 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

