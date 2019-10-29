Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 236 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.28. 545,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,698. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.99.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

