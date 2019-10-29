Dril-Quip, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dril-Quip in a research report issued on Friday, October 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

DRQ stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $146,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 514,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

