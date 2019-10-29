Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 145.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 93,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Duke Realty by 388.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Duke Realty by 903.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 270,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

