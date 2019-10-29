Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.53.

APD opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.42 and a 12 month high of $232.47.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

