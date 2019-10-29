Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,367 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of OSK opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

