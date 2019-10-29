Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,333 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 637.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

