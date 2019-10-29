Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,652 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,887. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $281.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upped their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.