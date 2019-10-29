Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,420 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,844,343,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,840,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $281.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.79. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.97.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

