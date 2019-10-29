Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. PG&E makes up approximately 3.9% of Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 836.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 444.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.41. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

