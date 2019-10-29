Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Invests $200,000 in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,252 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 875,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

