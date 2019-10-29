Dystem (DTEM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Dystem has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Dystem has a market cap of $7,967.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008498 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004620 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 7,634,943 coins and its circulating supply is 5,492,184 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

