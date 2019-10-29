EagleX Reaches Market Cap of $15,575.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a total market cap of $15,575.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00216716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.01493270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00116024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

