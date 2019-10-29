East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

In related news, EVP Andy Yen purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,596.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,643.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 25,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

