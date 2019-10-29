Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 96,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $5,544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EGP opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $133.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.