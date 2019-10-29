Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,476,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

