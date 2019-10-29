Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Set at $89.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.93.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 87.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.