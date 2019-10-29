eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in eBay were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 161,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,597. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

