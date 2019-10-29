Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab updated its Q4 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,631. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.31.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

