Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Short Interest Update

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EEI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Ecology and Environment has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecology and Environment stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the quarter. Ecology and Environment accounts for about 1.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Ecology and Environment worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecology and Environment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

