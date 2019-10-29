Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 119.8% in October

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the September 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EDAP opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a PE ratio of 252.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Edap Tms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

